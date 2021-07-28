Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 28 July 2021

Phumelela

DURBANVILLE

BEST BET



Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

RACE 1 EXACTAS 1 AND 3; 1 AND 5This race has been reduced to just four runners and No 1 Homely Girl, looks a standout bet

in this field. She is a two-time winner taking on weaker runners. Only two other have

chances and they are 3-Louis’Diamond and 5-Zambaq.



VALUE BET



RACE 5 No 2 ON CAPTAIN’S SIDE – EACH WAY

This Greg Ennion-trained runner has an excellent record over this course and distance with

two wins and a place from three runs. There is no reason why this filly should not contest

the finish once again.

He looks like he is coming to hand and at his current odds of 8-1 he could be a decent betting proposition.

Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.