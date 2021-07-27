Selections for Vaal Classic

Mike Moon

Selections

Tuesday 27 July, Vaal Classic, 8 races, 1st off at 12.40pm:

Race 1:

1 Franca, 7 Ontheverge, 4 Golden Aspen, 5 Highest Honour

Race 2:

1 Cavalier King, 3 Ultra Quick, 2 Kuuma, 4 Cocoa Hill

Race 3:

1 Successful Ruler, 2 Stay The Course, 7 Top Wesselton, 4 Touched By Stars

Race 4:

1 Lady Of The Flame, 2 Smelting, 8 Ray Indigo, 5 Kissed By Fire

Race 5:

9 Sing Girl Sing, 3 Willow Lane, 8 Nice Move, 1 Fort Snow

Race 6:

6 Boleto, 4 Light Warrior, 1 Parker Getrix, 5 Bloomington

Race 7:

2 Money Fighter, 4 Space Race, 6 Midnight Gem, 8 The Makwakkers

Race 8:

4 Blue Moon City, 7 Fire Flower, 5 Ball Rolling, 10 Senescence

Pick 6:

1,2,7 x 1,2 x 1,3,4,7,8,9 x 6 x 2,4,5,6,7,8 x 4,5,7,9,10 (R1080)

PA:

1,3 x 1,2 x 1 x 3,8,9 x 6 x 2,4,6 x 4,7 (R72)