Horse racing bets
Horse racing bets
Mike Moon
Horse racing correspondent
1 minute read
27 Jul 2021
1:41 pm

Selections for Vaal Classic

Mike Moon

Apart from that dream day at Greyville, the personable former champion has had a creditable 2020/21 season.

While the R600,000 Marshall World Of Sport Gold Cup (Grade 3) over 3200m headlines the meeting, there are also four Grade 1 races taking place. Picture: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Selections

Tuesday 27 July, Vaal Classic, 8 races, 1st off at 12.40pm:

Race 1:

1 Franca, 7 Ontheverge, 4 Golden Aspen, 5 Highest Honour

Race 2:

1 Cavalier King, 3 Ultra Quick, 2 Kuuma, 4 Cocoa Hill

Race 3:

1 Successful Ruler, 2 Stay The Course, 7 Top Wesselton, 4 Touched By Stars

Race 4:

1 Lady Of The Flame, 2 Smelting, 8 Ray Indigo, 5 Kissed By Fire

Race 5:

9 Sing Girl Sing, 3 Willow Lane, 8 Nice Move, 1 Fort Snow

Race 6:

6 Boleto, 4 Light Warrior, 1 Parker Getrix, 5 Bloomington

Race 7:

2 Money Fighter, 4 Space Race, 6 Midnight Gem, 8 The Makwakkers

Race 8:

4 Blue Moon City, 7 Fire Flower, 5 Ball Rolling, 10 Senescence

Pick 6:

1,2,7 x 1,2 x 1,3,4,7,8,9 x 6 x 2,4,5,6,7,8 x 4,5,7,9,10 (R1080)

PA:

1,3 x 1,2 x 1 x 3,8,9 x 6 x 2,4,6 x 4,7 (R72)

RELATED ARTICLES

HORSE RACING BETS

Titanic Champions Cup clash as GTG and DIA eyeball one another
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

HORSE RACING BETS

Atkinson Grimshaw and Somerset Maugham can anchor a Fairview PA
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

HORSE RACING BETS

Horse racing best bets, Friday 30 July 2021
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

HORSE RACING BETS

Gavin cuts out the cake for Sound Of Summer
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

HORSE RACING BETS

Titanic Champions Cup clash as GTG and DIA eyeball one another
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

HORSE RACING BETS

Atkinson Grimshaw and Somerset Maugham can anchor a Fairview PA
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

HORSE RACING BETS

Horse racing best bets, Friday 30 July 2021
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

HORSE RACING BETS

Gavin cuts out the cake for Sound Of Summer
2 days ago
2 days ago