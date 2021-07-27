Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 27 July 2021

Best bets

VAAL CLASSIC

BEST BET

Race 4 No 1 Lady Of The Flame – win

This Paul Matchett-trained runner was narrowly beaten in her last start and her trainer has found the ideal race for Lady Of The Flame. She is a short price but it will come as a massive disappointment if she got beaten.

VALUE BET

Race 3 No 3 Boston Place – Eachway

This Mike de Kock-trained is bred in the purple but has taken a while to come to hand. His last race was quite promising as he showed up for quite a while before fading late.

He looks like he is coming to hand and at his current odds of 8-1 he could be a decent betting proposition.

