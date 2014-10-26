Photographs of rare Mandela moments

The carefree portrait of Mandela with wife Winnie and second baby daughter Zindzi has an estimated value of R120 000 to R200 000. Kumalo is one of South Africa’s greatest photographers and was the recipient of the Order of Ikhamanga, South Africa’s highest honour, for his contribution to documentary photography and journalism.

“Kumalo was known to be a family friend of the Mandela family and this is reflected in his achievement of this intimate portrait, offering a glimpse into a very private moment within the family,” says Sophie-Louise Fröhlich of Stephan Welz & Co. Reputedly, many of his photographs were taken by Winnie to Mandela while he was jailed on Robben Island to remind him of his family. When this photo was taken in 1961, Mandela had been married only three years and was sent to Robben Island just two years later.

The context of this relaxed and intimate family portrait is poignant, as 1961 was a tumultuous year for Mandela – it was the year of the Treason Trial verdict, the forming of Umkhonto weSizwe and his move to the hideout on Liliesleaf Farm in Rivonia.

The photograph given by Winnie Mandela to a legal representative of the Mandela family in the 1970s was signed and dated for them by Mandela during his presidency.

Another important Mandela-signed photograph to be auctioned is Nelson Mandela, The Boxer, circa 1958-1962, taken by Eli Weinberg. Only 12 prints were signed by Mandela, and the signing of this one was facilitated by Ahmed Kathrada for a fundraising effort for the Mayibuye Centre archives. The photograph, with an estimated value of R60 000 to R100 000, is accompanied by two certificates of authenticity from the director and the curator of the Mayibuye Centre at the time.

An image of Mandela in his cell on Robben Island – (Revisit) 1994, Image V, by world-renowned photographer Jürgen Schadeberg – is also for sale, valued at R45 000 to R75 000.

A different side of Schadeberg is revealed in Hans Prignitz Makes A Headstand On The Hamburg Michel 1948, a quirky photograph of his trapeze-artist friend valued at R18 000 to R32 000.

> The Stephan Welz & Co Fine Art and Collectables Auction will take place on October 28 and 29 at The Great Cellar, Alphen Estate, Alphen Drive, Constantia.

> Pre-auction viewing is open to the public until Sunday, 10am to 5pm daily.