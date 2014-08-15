High demand items on sale

The items stem from the liquidation of Miles Plant Hire and include, among many others, a Doosan Solar Fix, two Case TLB 580’s, seven Mercedes-Benz 2628 tippers 10 cube, two Hendred lowbeds and Power Stars.

According to Green, such items are in high demand at the moment and will, in all probability, find a ready and willing market among salvage dealers, developers and logistics entities alike.

That said, he points out that a large crowd doesn’t always translate into swift sales and that sometimes, all it takes is a handful of genuine buyers interested in acquiring quality

stock to make an auction a success.

Whatever the case, if these items are up your alley, diarise the 18th or you could miss out, adds Green.

Info:

> Viewing will take place on August 15 between 10am and 4pm.

> The auction will take place at Storage Solutions, 6 Khosi Place, Umngeni Business Park.

> Web reference: 9745.

> For further information, contact Keith on 031-512-5005/082-312-6244.

> parkvillageauctions.co.za