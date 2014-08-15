 
Auctions 15.8.2014 12:00 pm

High demand items on sale

Park Village Auctions Durban’s Keith Green says a large collection of commercial and salvage vehicles, trucks, trailers and tippers will be made available on August 18 at 10.30am.

The items stem from the liquidation of Miles Plant Hire and include, among many others, a Doosan Solar Fix, two Case TLB 580’s, seven Mercedes-Benz 2628 tippers 10 cube, two Hendred lowbeds and Power Stars.

According to Green, such items are in high demand at the moment and will, in all probability, find a ready and willing market among salvage dealers, developers and logistics entities alike.

That said, he points out that a large crowd doesn’t always translate into swift sales and that sometimes, all it takes is a handful of genuine buyers interested in acquiring quality
stock to make an auction a success.

Whatever the case, if these items are up your alley, diarise the 18th or you could miss out, adds Green.

Info:

> Viewing will take place on August 15 between 10am and 4pm.

> The auction will take place at Storage Solutions, 6 Khosi Place, Umngeni Business Park.

> Web reference: 9745.

> For further information, contact Keith on 031-512-5005/082-312-6244.

parkvillageauctions.co.za

