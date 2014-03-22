Lots at prices you decide

Top of the lot, many might say, is the selection of quality mechanical horses on offer. Bought brand new, these trucks could break the bank.

But bought at Consolidated, at an on-the-spot-price determined by buyers, bidders can rely on clean machinery purchased at market-dictating, unbeatable prices.

Equally attractive is the wide range of related assets. Tippers and side-tippers, load luggers, super-links and inter-links, as well as flat-decks, volume vans and drop-sides will be offered for sale. Lighter carrying LDVs will also be in attendance.

From the construction and earthmoving sector there is also a fair amount of equipment. Amongst these are slopers and TLBs and a lot more from the heavy duty sector can be expected. Even the agricultural sector will be represented with a range of tractors included in this dynamic disposal.