WATCH: Deputy minister of higher education assaults two women

Deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana assaulted two women at Cubana in Fourways, in the north of Johannesburg, on Sunday morning, Fourways Review reports.

In a recorded telephone conversation between Manana and the victim’s brother, Manana admits to the attack, and can be heard saying: “Yes, I slapped her.”

An eye witness says after slapping her,he was stepping on her whilst she was on the floor&had a chunk of her hair in his hand.Mduduzi Mañana — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 7, 2017

It is reported the incident took place after Mandisa Duma and a friend got into a heated debate with Manana and his friends when they disagreed on who should replace President Jacob Zuma in December.

The Congress of the People (Cope) has released a media statement about Manana’s actions.

“[Cope] condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence unleashed by Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana against a woman on Sunday,” said Pakes Dikgetsi, Cope national chairperson.

#sabcnews journalist Lumko Jimlongo witnessed Higher Education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana beating up woman at Cubana Fourways. pic.twitter.com/ylCbZkWyet — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) August 7, 2017

“His uncontrollable outburst of anger and violence is totally inexcusable, no matter the reasons. Violence against women and children is a shameful and destructive scourge in our patriarchal society.

“We continuously see, hear and read with utter shock and horror how many women and children get attacked, raped, maimed and killed by some men just because they regard them as their objects or a vulnerable group in our society.”

Can someone make me understand why Mduduzi Manana is not brought to book for abusing a woman more especially in Woman's Month — Hlupheka Mtileni (@Hlupzito) August 7, 2017

#ANCWL statement on deputy minister Mduduzi Manana reportedly assaulting a woman on the weekend pic.twitter.com/16hwxj1SUa — S'thembile Cele (@SthembileCel) August 7, 2017

Cope has called on President Jacob Zuma to immediately fire Manana. The media statement added the president must show he was serious about fighting the scourge of violence and abuse against women.

“[He must show] that his statements are not just empty rhetoric.”

#CountryDuty #MduduziManana We can only hope that SAPS & the Minister arrest Manana ASAP Here's a vid that may help pic.twitter.com/qxTssPeL7c — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) August 7, 2017

– Caxton News Service

