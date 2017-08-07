 
WATCH: Deputy minister of higher education assaults two women

CNS Reporter
Mduduzi Manana Deputy Minister of Higher Education speaks at ANC hosted breakfast briefing with editors, Parktown, 17 March 2014. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Cope has asked the president to fire him.

Deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana assaulted two women at Cubana in Fourways, in the north of Johannesburg, on Sunday morning, Fourways Review reports.

In a recorded telephone conversation between Manana and the victim’s brother, Manana admits to the attack, and can be heard saying: “Yes, I slapped her.”

It is reported the incident took place after Mandisa Duma and a friend got into a heated debate with Manana and his friends when they disagreed on who should replace President Jacob Zuma in December.

The Congress of the People (Cope) has released a media statement about Manana’s actions.

“[Cope] condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence unleashed by Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana against a woman on Sunday,” said Pakes Dikgetsi, Cope national chairperson.

“His uncontrollable outburst of anger and violence is totally inexcusable, no matter the reasons. Violence against women and children is a shameful and destructive scourge in our patriarchal society.

“We continuously see, hear and read with utter shock and horror how many women and children get attacked, raped, maimed and killed by some men just because they regard them as their objects or a vulnerable group in our society.”

Cope has called on President Jacob Zuma to immediately fire Manana. The media statement added the president must show he was serious about fighting the scourge of violence and abuse against women.

“[He must show] that his statements are not just empty rhetoric.”

– Caxton News Service

