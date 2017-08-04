Caster Semenya cruises as all goes according to plan for SA

Things pretty much went according to plan for South Africa’s athletes in the first session of the IAAF World Championships in London on Friday night.

Here’s the lowdown on what happened.

Women’s 1 500m

Caster Semenya made no mistakes in a tactical first-round heat, taking second position in 4:02.84.

She coasts through to the semi-finals, to be held on Saturday evening.

Men’s long jump

Luvo Manyonga launched a first-round leap of 8.12m as the 2017 world leader proved he’s overcome an ankle injury.

He progressed automatically to Saturday night’s final.

After shaking himself off with his first two attempts, Ruswahl Samaai delivered a leap of 8.14m and also booked his place in the medal contest.

Men’s 100m

Akani Simbine got off to a wobbly start in his heat and struggled to recover.

He eventually settled for fourth place in 10.15.

He did enough, though, to reach the semifinals while compatriot Thando Roto was disqualified for a false start.

Men’s 10 000m

Despite being the first South African to compete in a final at these championships, Stephen Mokoka was well out of his depth.

He finished 20th in 28:14.67, well off the pace of British favourite Mo Farah, who earned his third straight title.

