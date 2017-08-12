 
Why Bakkies sees red over new Springbok jersey

The Springboks' jersey for 2017. Photo: Supplied.

SA Rugby have changed the colour of the jersey to mark the 25th anniversary of rugby unity in South Africa.

For obvious reasons, you tend to sit up and listen when former Springbok lock Bakkies Botha says something.

Standing 2.02m and weighing 124kg, Botha is not the type of person you ignore. This week, the veteran of 85 Tests questioned SA Rugby’s decision to change the colour of the Springbok jersey to red when they face Argentina in their Rugby Championship Test in Salta on August 26.

Yes, that’s right, red! SA Rugby have changed the colour of the jersey to mark the 25th anniversary of rugby unity in South Africa. While SA Rugby’s decision is a noble one and they have plenty to celebrate for how far they have come in 25 years on and off the field, Botha may have a point.

“All over the world, teams want to swap jerseys but they will think twice when it is a red Springbok jersey,” Bakkies tweeted after another former Bok, Rob Louw, asked him what he thought.

“And what legacy is there in a red Springbok jersey that you can pass on to your opponent? Or anybody?”

Past and present Springboks talk about the pride of pulling the green-and-gold jersey over their heads when they represent their country. Is there merit in the change or is it a marketing gimmick that will cheapen the brand?

