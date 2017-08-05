Red card effect needs to be reviewed, says Johan Ackermann

Lions coach Johan Ackermann was critical of the red card dished out to loose forward Kwagga Smith in the Super Rugby final against the Crusaders at Ellis Park on Saturday, but said he was still immensely proud of his beaten team because they did not allow the setback to sink them.

The Lions were already chasing the game when Smith was sent off for playing the legs of Crusaders fullback David Havili as he leapt for an up-and-under, with the visitors quickly stretching a 12-3 lead to 25-3 12 minutes into the second half.

Also read: Red card floors brave but fumbling Lions in Super Rugby showpiece

But they did not run away with the game as many feared they would, with the Lions roaring back as they scored two converted tries.

The Crusaders were relieved to emerge 25-17 winners and they had to produce an heroic defensive effort to hold back the Lions.

“I suppose I stand by the comments I made before about it being better for the player to be disciplined afterwards, especially if it wasn’t dirty play. I just feel that over 60 000 people didn’t pay to come watch a 15 versus 14 game,” said Ackermann.

“The law is one thing, but common sense is another and then there is the physics that is involved. When one guy jumps in the air and goes forward, that should be taken into account. I suppose the New Zealand people will be happy that Jaco Peyper is now a good referee when last week they said he wasn’t.”

Ackermann’s half-time talk was a simple one.

“The result did not go our way, but I asked the guys at halftime not to give up, to keep fighting and they did that. It took a lot out of 14 men for them to come back and I’m very proud of them, they showed a lot of character. It was phenomenal and coming from 25-3 down to 25-17 is what will stay with me,” he said.

