 
menu
World Tennis 14.8.2017 07:38 pm

Federer withdraws from Cincinnati, Nadal to become tennis No. 1

AFP
Roger Federer (L), pictured in April 2017, has withdrawn from the 2017 Cincinnati Masters tournament, citing a back injury, ensuring Rafael Nadal (R) a return to the top spot in tennis world rankings

Roger Federer (L), pictured in April 2017, has withdrawn from the 2017 Cincinnati Masters tournament, citing a back injury, ensuring Rafael Nadal (R) a return to the top spot in tennis world rankings

Rafael Nadal was assured a return to world number one for the first time since July of 2014 on Monday when 19-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer withdrew from this week’s ATP Cincinnati Masters tournament.

Third-ranked Federer said he injured his back in Montreal, where he lost in the final to Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Federer, this year’s Wimbledon and Australian Open champion, was the only player who could have denied world number two Nadal the top spot in next Monday’s rankings.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who won his 15th Grand Slam title at this year’s French Open, will overtake Britain’s top-ranked Andy Murray, who withdrew from Montreal and Cincinnati with a hip injury.

Federer, a seven-time champion on the Cincinnati hardcourts, could yet move into the world number one spot, but his next chance will come at the US Open, the year’s final Grand Slam event that begins August 28 in New York.

“I am very sorry to pull out of the Western and Southern Open as I always enjoy playing,” Federer said. “Cincinnati has some of the best fans in the world and I am sorry I will miss them.

“Unfortunately, I tweaked my back in Montreal and I need to rest this week.”

Nadal, who has spent 141 total weeks in the top spot, became world number one for the first time in August 2008 after a semi-final run at Cincinnati.

For Federer to have taken the top spot at Cincinnati, he would have had to at least reach the semi-finals. Had Federer reached the final, Nadal would have had to win the title to stop the Swiss star from becoming number one.

Federer will be replaced in the men’s draw by Italian lucky loser Thomas Fabbiano, the world number 85 who will enjoy a first-round bye and face either Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman or Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the second round.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Click here for this week’s Super Rugby teams

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord
Africa

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me
South Africa

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me

readers' choice

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report
South Africa

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside
Celebrities

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.