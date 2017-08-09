 
Rugby 9.8.2017 10:47 am

Everything you need to know about the Currie Cup to date

Sport Staff
The Blue Bulls, much like lock Abongile Nonkontwana, have been in rampaging form. Photo: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images.

The Blue Bulls, much like lock Abongile Nonkontwana, have been in rampaging form. Photo: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images.

With Super Rugby finally reaching it conclusion, the world’s oldest domestic competition can get some attention again. Catch up here.

The Currie Cup has a retro feel to it on Wednesday when three fixtures in celebration of Women’s Day.

It’s the first time in decades that midweek games are part of the calendar.

Given how local rugby has generally been focused on the Lions’ run to the Super Rugby final, the tradition rich Currie Cup has kicked off in the shadows.

However, we’ll now bring you up to speed … in double quick time.

How many rounds have been completed?

Believe it or not, we’re in the fourth round already.

Who are the early front runners?

As expected it’s Rory Duncan’s Free State Cheetahs and Nollis Marais’ Blue Bulls that top the log with two bonus point wins out of two.

The Cheetahs’ success is hardly surprising given that they’ve played with their Super Rugby squad to date, while everyone at the Bulls seem eager to impress new director of rugby John Mitchell ahead of next year’s Super Rugby edition.

Robert du Preez’s Sharks also have found their feet after a 47-12 thrashing in the first round at the hands of the Free Staters.

It’s anticipated though that the Cheetahs might tail off next month when most of their top players need to start playing the the European Pro14 – their “new Super Rugby”.

How have the Lions done?

Their depth has been severely tested given their involvement in Super Rugby.

They’ve lost two of their 3 matches, including a 54-22 hammering at the hands of the Bulls last weekend.

New head coach Swys de Bruin, however, is back in the hot seat this week and a few stalwarts are returning.

Western Province are in the same boat but should stablise now.

Any upsets from the so-called smaller fry?

The Pumas did surprise the Lions 43-36 in round one but since then both them and the winless Griquas have struggled.

What are Wednesday’s fixtures?

Province travel to Kimberley to face Griquas in what should be an uncomfortable visit (1.00 pm).

The Pumas will host the Cheetahs and hope they can stifle their momentum (3.15 pm).

But the main attraction is Loftus’ battle between the Bulls and the Sharks. It’s certainly the men from Pretoria’s first test of their title credentials (5.30 pm).

