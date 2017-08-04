The big debate: Who will win Super Rugby?

History suggests the Lions, as hosts, should walk away with the Super Rugby title on Saturday.

But the New Zealand sides invariably have pedigree in finals.

Who will win this weekend?

RUDOLPH JACOBS SAYS: The Lions

The modern trend in world rugby is that home ground advantage counts a lot.

The Lions have build a fantastic record at home, where their Ellis Park fan base have seen them become almost invincible.

They have won their last 15 matches at home and built up great continuity in 2017, racking up 14 straight wins in the competition.

Regardless of how teams try to beat the altitude factor, it will play a massive role again.

If the Lions are within striking distance on the scoreboard by the 60th minute – when the air becomes really thin – then they will walk away with the title.

Allied to that is the travel.

The Crusaders had to travel 11 500km to come and play at 1 700m above sea level.

No team have ever crossed the Indian Ocean for the final and won it.

Furthermore no Kiwi team has ever won a playoff match at altitude.

And, of course, don’t underestimate Johan Ackermann’s farewell.

The Lions desperately want to send their coach off on a high.

HEINZ SCHENK SAYS: The Crusaders

Why did Jake White, Peter de Villiers and Heyneke Meyer’s Springbok teams regularly run the All Blacks close?

In fact, why did the Lions almost lose to the Sharks two weekends ago?

It’s quite simple: they dragged superior opponents down to their level.

Those teams defended robustly, were disruptive in the collisions and tried to score points off mistakes.

Now, the Crusaders are far too classy and skillful to be bullies.

But they have played a more practical type of game the past few weeks.

Last week, they hardly had any ball but still beat the Chiefs comfortably because they’re clinical enough to capitalise on counterattacking opportunities.

That’s something Springbok teams lack.

Don’t be surprised if the Crusaders don’t have a lot of ball at Ellis Park but frustrate the Lions through their magnificent defence.

The Lions still have to convince that they are adaptable enough to score points when they aren’t allowed much space and could struggle.

Also, we know most New Zealand sides are much fitter than most South African sides so altitude won’t be too much of a factor.

