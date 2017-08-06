GALLERY: NBA Africa Game
Yeshiel Panchia
The crowd eagerly awaits a free throw at the NBA Africa Game at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on 5 August 2017.Picture: Yeshiel Panchia
The annual event pitted international NBA players against one another in teams of Africa versus the World.
Members of the Anti-Gravity acrobatic slam dunk team entertain the crowd during breaks at the NBA Africa Game at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on 5 August 2017. The annual event pitted international NBA players against one another in teams of Africa versus the World. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia
Dikembe Mutombo of NBA fame waves at fans during a break at the NBA Africa Game at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on 5 August 2017. The annual event pitted international NBA players against one another in teams of Africa versus the World. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia
Team World’s Jaylen Brown of Boston Celtics drives down the court past Team Africa’s Clint Capela of Houston Rockets during the NBA Africa Game at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on 5 August 2017. The annual event pitted international NBA players against one another in teams of Africa versus the World. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia
Team World’s DeMarcus Cousin of the New Orleans Pelicans runs the ball down the court during the NBA Africa Game at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on 5 August 2017. The annual event pitted international NBA players against one another in teams of Africa versus the World. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia
