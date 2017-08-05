 
menu
Other sport 5.8.2017 08:30 pm

Anderson ousts Sock to reach Washington final

by Jim SLATER/AFP
Kevin Anderson of USA competes with Dominic Thiem of Austria in Washington, DC

Kevin Anderson of USA competes with Dominic Thiem of Austria in Washington, DC

South Africa’s 45th-ranked Kevin Anderson, seeking his first crown in nearly two years, upset American Jack Sock 6-3, 6-4 Saturday to reach the ATP and WTA Citi Open final.

The lanky 31-year-old from Johannesburg advanced to Sunday’s championship match against the winner of a later top-10 showdown between Germany’s eighth-ranked Alexander Zverev and world number nine Kei Nishikori of Japan.

Sock had not dropped a set all week and had been broken only once, but Anderson ended both those runs in short order.

Anderson broke Sock at love for a 2-0 lead and held serve from there to take the first set in 34 minutes.

Two wide Anderson forehands in the final game forced him to save a break point, which he did on a service winner, before hitting a volley winner and service winner to claim the set.

Sock double faulted on the first break point of the second set to hand Anderson a 2-1 edge. Anderson faced two break points in the sixth game but saved each with an ace and held for a 4-2 lead, then denied Sock’s last break chance in the eighth game with the last of his 12 aces.

A final forehand winner to end matters after 88 minutes prompted Anderson to raise his arms and pump his fists in celebration of reaching his first final since winning the title at Winston-Salem in 2015.

Anderson, who ousted top seed Dominic Thiem in the third round, equalized their career rivalry 2-2 and lifted his tournament-best aces total to 62.

Anderson seeks his fourth career ATP title after Winston-Salem, Delray Beach in 2012 and Johannesburg in 2011. Sock had sought this fourth career title and third of the year after Auckland and Delray Beach.

Nishikori, the 2015 Washington champion, is on an 18-month ATP title drought since last raising a trophy at Memphis in February 2016, a run that includes six finals losses.

Zverev, a 20-year-old who reached a career ranking high this week, seeks his fourth title of the year after crowns at Rome, Munich and Montpellier.

Nishikori is playing his first event since a third-round exit at Wimbledon. Zverev reached the fourth round there, his deepest run yet in a Grand Slam tournament.

Nishikori seeks his 12th career ATP title while Zverev seeks his fifth.

In later women’s semi-finals, French fifth seed Oceane Dodin faces Russian seventh seed Ekaterina Makarova and German fourth seed Julia Goerges faces compatriot Andrea Petkovic, the 2013 Washington runner-up.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Click here for this week’s Super Rugby teams

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk
Athletics

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman
South Africa

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

readers' choice

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

Why ‘Last-Minute Mbete’ is keeping us guessing
South Africa

Why ‘Last-Minute Mbete’ is keeping us guessing

Pirates’ new coach really knows how to party
Eish!

Pirates’ new coach really knows how to party

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.