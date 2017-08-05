 
Cricket 5.8.2017 10:40 am

England deny Otis Gibson is the next Proteas coach

AFP
Otis Gibson has made his mark as international coach over the past decade. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

The England bowling coach has extensive playing experience in South Africa and guided the West Indies to 2012’s World T20 title.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have said they had not received any approach from Cricket South Africa (CSA) for Ottis Gibson amid reports he was poised to become the Proteas’ new head coach.

England bowling coach Gibson was linked with the post by several British media outlets during Friday’s first day of the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford.

The current contract of South Africa head coach Russell Domingo expires at the end of this tour.

However, an ECB statement issued Friday said no approach for Gibson had yet been received, while leaving the door ajar for a move when the series-ending fourth Test is finished.

“We have had no approach from Cricket South Africa,” it said.

“We will not listen to any approaches until after the current series has concluded.”

The 48-year-old Gibson is in his second spell working with England’s pacemen after four years as head coach of his native West Indies from 2010-14.

Former West Indies fast bowler Gibson rejoined England’s coaching staff two years ago.

England, 2-1 up against South Africa, start a new Test series against the West Indies later this month

The ECB would, at the very latest, want any vacancy in their backroom team filled before this year’s Ashes tour of Australia.

