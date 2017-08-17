 
menu
Rugby 17.8.2017 02:24 pm

Springboks: Uzair Cassiem pretty much picked out of nowhere

Sport Staff
Uzair Cassiem has been thrust into the Springboks' No 8 jersey. Photo: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images.

Uzair Cassiem has been thrust into the Springboks' No 8 jersey. Photo: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images.

Coach Allister Coetzee also decides to hand gifted rookie Curwin Bosch a possible debut against Argentina in PE.

It’s not a shock by any means but Uzair Cassiem’s selection at No 8 for the Springboks’ opening Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Port Elizabeth on Saturday still raises eyebrows.

The Cheetahs flanker has pretty much come out of nowhere to be considered injured captain Warren Whiteley’s replacement.

He spent some part of the Super Rugby campaign on the sidelines and performed steadily but unspectacularly upon his return.

Despite actually being slightly smaller than Whiteley, Cassiem is known for being more physical than die Lions skipper.

As a result, he perhaps provides balance to a loose trio that’s considered small in modern terms.

Springboks coach Allister Coetzee also mentioned that Cassiem provides one of Whiteley’s other strengths.

“Uzair is a very versatile loose forward and the added advantage is that he is also an excellent option in the lineout,” he said.

Another notable inclusion is 20-year-old Curwin Bosch.

The gifted Sharks back has seen his stock soar in 2017 and showed enough promise in Super Rugby to convince the national selectors to pick him.

This despite him not performing particularly well for the Junior Springboks in the Under-20 World Championships.

“Curwin is a young player with huge potential and a bright future ahead of him,” said Coetzee.

“He showed in the very tough Vodacom Super Rugby competition that he is a skilful player and a prolific goal kicker and he covers both fullback and flyhalf.

Springboks: Andries Coetzee, Raymond Rhule, Jesse Kriel, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje, Uzair Cassiem, Jaco Kriel, Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Coenie Oosthuizen, Malcolm Marx, Beast Mtawarira. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kithsoff, Trevor Nyakane, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez, Francois Hougaard, Curwin Bosch, Damian de Allende.

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Click here for this week’s Super Rugby teams

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Who’s avoiding sex, and why
Fitness and health

Who’s avoiding sex, and why

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas
Cricket

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight
South Africa

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize
South Africa

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize

ANC slams SACP statement on disciplining MPs
South Africa

ANC slams SACP statement on disciplining MPs

readers' choice

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA
South Africa

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’
Entertainment

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke
South Africa

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.