Springboks: Uzair Cassiem pretty much picked out of nowhere

It’s not a shock by any means but Uzair Cassiem’s selection at No 8 for the Springboks’ opening Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Port Elizabeth on Saturday still raises eyebrows.

The Cheetahs flanker has pretty much come out of nowhere to be considered injured captain Warren Whiteley’s replacement.

He spent some part of the Super Rugby campaign on the sidelines and performed steadily but unspectacularly upon his return.

Despite actually being slightly smaller than Whiteley, Cassiem is known for being more physical than die Lions skipper.

As a result, he perhaps provides balance to a loose trio that’s considered small in modern terms.

Springboks coach Allister Coetzee also mentioned that Cassiem provides one of Whiteley’s other strengths.

“Uzair is a very versatile loose forward and the added advantage is that he is also an excellent option in the lineout,” he said.

Another notable inclusion is 20-year-old Curwin Bosch.

The gifted Sharks back has seen his stock soar in 2017 and showed enough promise in Super Rugby to convince the national selectors to pick him.

This despite him not performing particularly well for the Junior Springboks in the Under-20 World Championships.

“Curwin is a young player with huge potential and a bright future ahead of him,” said Coetzee.

“He showed in the very tough Vodacom Super Rugby competition that he is a skilful player and a prolific goal kicker and he covers both fullback and flyhalf.

Springboks: Andries Coetzee, Raymond Rhule, Jesse Kriel, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje, Uzair Cassiem, Jaco Kriel, Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Coenie Oosthuizen, Malcolm Marx, Beast Mtawarira. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kithsoff, Trevor Nyakane, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez, Francois Hougaard, Curwin Bosch, Damian de Allende.

