WATCH: Brawl breaks out after Ellis Park racial incident

Ellis Park stadium management have formally launched an investigation into an alleged racial incident after last Saturday’s Currie Cup match between the Lions and Sharks.

The union on Tuesday confirmed “everything is being done to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice”.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO (Warning: Contains strong and offensive language. Credit: TimesLive)

Sijadu Mzozoyana, an eyewitness, told TimesLive that a brawl had broken out after a white man took exception to a black woman rejecting his advances.

“This gentleman physically grabbed the black lady’s bum. She was upset about it and she slapped him across the face and started screaming at him‚” he said.

The man then called her a k****r .

“He said this more than once. I then walked towards him and asked who is this k****r he was referring to. Before I could get to him‚ a group of white guys came up and stopped me. I didn’t want to throw punches. I wanted to speak to him,” said Mzozoyana.

“I wanted to ask what the word meant to him‚ but people started getting in the way. The guy got up and ran away.”

The Lions said they weren’t initially aware of the incident.

“The incident in question was never reported according to our Venue Operations Centre (VOC) records and logbook – as per our stadium standard procedures – but video footage is being studied at the moment to get to the bottom of the unfortunate incident,” the union said in a statement.

“All incidents must be reported to the VOC or nearest event security staff.”

