Currie Cup: Lions aren’t under early pressure, says Swys de Bruin

The Lions don’t feel they are under early pressure after starting the Currie Cup with mixed results, believes coach Swys de Bruin.

The Lions have lost two of their first three matches but it was the 54-22 defeat to the Bulls last weekend at Loftus Versfeld which raised concerns.

But, said De Bruin, they see it as an opportunity ahead of hosting the Sharks at Ellis Park tonight.

“We really see it just as a challenge and no pressure. We have the backing from our CEO (Rudolf Straeuli), we don’t want additional any pressure on us.

“It would be unfair to start a competition behind on the system. We just want to continue playing the way we want to,” he said.

De Bruin in effect starts his reign only today and has strengthened his side considerably.