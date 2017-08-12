 
menu
Rugby 12.8.2017 09:00 am

Currie Cup: Lions aren’t under early pressure, says Swys de Bruin

Rudolph Jacobs
Swys de Bruin isn't worried about the Lions' slow start in the Currie Cup. Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images.

Swys de Bruin isn't worried about the Lions' slow start in the Currie Cup. Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images.

Their Super Rugby success means they’ve made a slow start to the provincial competition but their new mentor remains calm.

The Lions don’t feel they are under early pressure after starting the Currie Cup with mixed results, believes coach Swys de Bruin.

The Lions have lost two of their first three matches but it was the 54-22 defeat to the Bulls last weekend at Loftus Versfeld which raised concerns.

Also read: Victor Matfield: Springboks legend, Lions rookie

But, said De Bruin, they see it as an opportunity ahead of hosting the Sharks at Ellis Park tonight.

“We really see it just as a challenge and no pressure. We have the backing from our CEO (Rudolf Straeuli), we don’t want additional any pressure on us.

“It would be unfair to start a competition behind on the system. We just want to continue playing the way we want to,” he said.

De Bruin in effect starts his reign only today and has strengthened his side considerably.

“The Sharks will bring a strong challenge. Watching them on Wednesday night, they beat the Bulls quite comfortably,” he said.

“They looked settled and played with a lot of their Super Rugby players, so we are seeing a tough game coming up.”

De Bruin said he doesn’t want to change everything at the union in the aftermath of Johan Ackermann’s departure.

“So not too many changes, but we’ll tweak here and there. We’d be foolish now to break the whole house down, maybe just add a new tint on one of the windows,” he said.

“We want to polish our brand even further and we are not going to deviate from that … you still need a good lineout and a very good defensive system and scrum and from there we’ll play our brand.”

De Bruin admitted though it has been a concern that the competition has been watered down.

“When I started with Griquas a few years back the Currie Cup was everything to us. The competition has probably been watered down but we don’t see it that way,” he said.

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
The game is on, Lions – just do your bit 5.8.2017
Lions need to switch on to Ellis Park’s white noise 3.8.2017
Kiwis are living in Super Rugby la-la land 2.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Click here for this week’s Super Rugby teams

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’
South Africa

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead
Celebrities

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’
Eish!

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash
Celebrities

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism
South Africa

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism

KPMG suspends partners after Gupta links exposé
Business

KPMG suspends partners after Gupta links exposé

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion
South Africa

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.