Scurrying all round as Kings battle to find enough players

After the excitement of joining the European Pro14 competition, reality has bitten the embattled Kings again.

The Port Elizabeth-based franchise is struggling so badly to attract players that they’re relying heavily again on loan agreements with other unions.

It’s understood they’ve requested a massive nine players to borrow from the Lions alone.

The Super Rugby runners-up scoffed at that number and will probably only release about four.

Lions management held a meeting on Thursday afternoon to finalise the group but it certainly won’t be A-listers.

An announcement is expected on Friday.

The Kings’ hand is being forced by the fact that the squad for the Pro14 needs assemble by Sunday already for pre-season training.

This is not the first time the franchise’s contracting has been so chaotic.

In 2016 – their first year back – the Kings only finalised their squad after the first round of that year’s edition.

They’ve lost eight players to other unions at the conclusion of this year’s campaign and – given the timing of the new competition – are frantically looking to plug the gaps.

Limited financial resources also explain the reliance on loan players.

The South Africa Rugby Union (Saru) actually “own” the Kings, establishing a one-director company in late 2015 to take over from the bankrupt Eastern Province Rugby Union.

In other words, Saru has to bankroll the franchise.

It has drained their finances significantly.

Worryingly, it’s also understood that influential head coach Deon Davids still hasn’t signed a contract confirming his position.

Davids’ stock has risen substantially following the Kings’ encouraging Super Rugby campaign in 2017 but is expected to stay on.

He has previously expressed his desire to continue.

Kings chief executive Charl Crous, who is currently overseas on business, couldn’t be reached for comment.

