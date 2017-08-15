Morne Morkel needs to stay, pleads ‘White Lightning’

One of South Africa’s greatest fast bowlers says Cricket South Africa (CSA) needs to do everything it can to keep Morne Morkel in the country.

Allan Donald, who took 330 Test wickets, is very concerned the lanky quick will be persuaded to end his international career and accept a Kolpak contract in England.

Also read: Proteas player ratings: It’s the old dogs that bite

ESPNCricinfo on Monday reported at least three counties – including Donald’s former one Warwickshire – are queuing for his signature.

Morkel said earlier he’d meet with CSA to discuss his future this month.

But his superb showing in the Test series against England has made his continued involvement of massive importance.

Morkel ended with 19 wickets and provided stability.

“Don’t consider your future. South Africa needs you,” Donald told the Titans‘ website, Morkel’s local franchise.

“(His) performances against England in the Test series were the best I have seen (him) bowl in a very, very long time.”

The 32-year-old’s career looked in the balance at the beginning of the year as he struggled to overcome a nagging back injury.

Yet Morkel never gave an indication of walking away.

Instead, he did extensive Pilates exercises and made a full recovery.

It’s that “unwavering” commitment that Donald believes entitles Morkel to end his international career on his own terms.

If CSA does that, ‘White Lightning’ believes Morkel will – as a token of goodwill – stay on for the summer.

The Proteas have two high-profile series against India and Australia planned.

“Give him what he wants. Let him retire on his terms. We need him this summer. I have not seen him bowl this well for many, many seasons,” said Donald.

“There’s no doubt. Morkel is world-class. It is just a shame that he did not take bucket loads of wickets in England because he deserved it.”

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.