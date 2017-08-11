 
menu
Athletics 11.8.2017 12:32 pm

Turkey hails ‘adopted’ Ramil Guliyev, the Wayde slayer

AFP
Ramil Guliyev gained a surprise win over Wayde van Niekerk. Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP.

Ramil Guliyev gained a surprise win over Wayde van Niekerk. Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP.

The new 200m world champion was born in Azerbaijan and only actually gained Turkish citizenship in 2011. But the decision clearly worked.

Turkish leaders and media on Friday hailed Azerbaijan-born Ramil Guliyev’s historic gold medal in the world athletics championships 200-metres.

Guliyev saw off more fancied opposition, including 400m world champion Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa, for a sensational and surprise victory on Thursday night in London, Turkey’s first ever gold at the championships.

Also read: WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview

“I congratulate Ramil Guliyev, who has made us all proud by winning the 200m gold medal,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on Twitter.

He also sent the athlete a congratulatory telegram, the presidency added.

The Hurriyet daily said that Guliyev had “won a gold that will go down in history” while the pro-government Yeni Safak said “Ramil has written history”.

Guliyev, 27, was born in Baku but took up Turkish citizenship in 2011 and was cleared to compete for his adopted country two years later.

The authorities in Azerbaijan were unhappy at his switch – even to a nation with such close political and cultural ties – but Guliyev insisted Turkey gave him an opportunity to train seriously.

After his victory was confirmed, Guliyev wrapped himself in Azerbaijan’s national flag before also waving a Turkish flag above his head.

Turkey’s other medal in the championships also came from an athlete born outside the country after Cuban defector Yasmani Copello won silver in the 400m hurdles.

The Turkish team in London includes other athletes born outside the country who switched allegiance.

Sprinters Emre Zafer (born Winston) Barnes and Jak Ali (Jacques) Harvey – both born in Jamaica – reached the semi finals of the 100 metres while Kenyan-born Yasemin Can (Vivian Jemutai) finished 11th in the women’s 10,000 metres.

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Click here for this week’s Super Rugby teams

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’
Eish!

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash
Celebrities

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview
Athletics

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview

Informal settlers get their own piece of land
South Africa

Informal settlers get their own piece of land

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband
South Africa

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

What Twitter thinks Bonang was thinking in this picture
Eish!

What Twitter thinks Bonang was thinking in this picture

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.