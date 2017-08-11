 
Athletics 11.8.2017

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview

Sport Staff
It's been an emotionally draining week for Wayde van Niekerk. Photo: Andrej Isakovic/AFP.

It's been an emotionally draining week for Wayde van Niekerk. Photo: Andrej Isakovic/AFP.

South Africa’s darling has had an emotional ride at the World Championships as some have alleged he’s been given preferential treatment.

Wayde van Niekerk broke down in an interview with the BBC following his silver medal in the 200m at the London World Championships on Thursday night.

South Africa’s sprinting kingpin had aimed to achieve the double of gold in both the 200 and 400m – the first time since 1995 – but narrowly missed out.

Also read: Courageous Wayde van Niekerk narrowly misses out on the double

He didn’t actually become emotional over his silver, rather the fact that he’d been put under so much pressure.

Some observers felt he’d been given preferential treatment in winning the 400 and doubted him after a lukewarm run in the 200 semifinals.

Yet he’s proven those critics wrong.

