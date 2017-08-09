 
menu
Athletics 9.8.2017 01:08 pm

Wayde van Niekerk’s title defence – in his own words

Wesley Botton
Wayde van Niekerk is confident of dong the 200/400m double. Photo: Roger Sedres/ImageSA/Gallo Images.

Wayde van Niekerk is confident of dong the 200/400m double. Photo: Roger Sedres/ImageSA/Gallo Images.

South Africa’s sprinting kingpin chats about doing the double and what an ‘inspiration’ his 75-year-old coach Ans Botha is.

Aiming for a historic 200m/400m double at the IAAF World Championships in London, Wayde van Niekerk achieved the first of his two goals by retaining the global crown over the longer distance on Tuesday night.

Gearing up for the 200m semifinals on Wednesday evening, he sat down with media for a quick chat before taking the next step.

Also read: Van Niekerk defends world 400m title

Here’s what he had to say.

On his tactics in the 400m final, which he won in 43.98 seconds:

Background – With his strongest rival, Isaac Makwala of Botswana, forced to withdraw, he was able to take his foot off the pedal down the home straight in the 400m and conserve energy ahead of the 200m semifinals.

I just couldn’t catch my stride, and over the last few metres I looked up at the screen and noticed how far ahead I was. Immediately I thought of my health, and realising I still have two more rounds (in the 200m), I thought if the time isn’t going to come there’s no use for me to push all the way to my limit.

On Makwala’s absence from the 400m final:

Background – In superb shape in the build-up, Makwala was expected to be Van Niekerk’s strongest challenger in both events, but he withdrew from the 200m heats after picking up a virus and, according to the IAAF, UK health regulations required he be quarantined for 48 hours. He left his room to attempt competing but was denied entry to the stadium.

It was definitely a heart-breaking moment. It’s two competitors this year, actually, both Kirani James (of Grenada) and Isaac Makwala who had to withdraw due to illnesses. I really wish them both a speedy recovery. I saw Isaac just before the 200m heats, and the only thing I could think of was wrapping my arms around him and telling him he should get well soon.

On how confident he is of winning the 200m title:

Background – If Van Niekerk wins the double, he will become only the second man to achieve the feat after American great Michael Johnson who secured both titles in Gothenburg in 1995.

It’s easier said than done. This is a competition and anything is possible. We’ve seen through almost every event, this competition is very unpredictable, but I know I’ve got the ability. My body still feels very good. The recovery process (after the 400m final) was a bit difficult and it took me a while to recover, which is very important because I have to go from endurance straight to speed.

On how it feels for his coach Anna ‘Ans’ Botha to receive her own 400m medal:

Background – For the first time in the history of the World Championships, coaches are receiving medals along with athletes. Botha has been credited with Van Niekerk’s remarkably consistent, analytical approach which has carried him to two world titles, an Olympic crown and a world record in the last three seasons.

She’s a massive inspiration to each and every one of us at the age of 75. Being able to reach these great heights with her athletes, she had to wait such a long time to be able to achieve three golds in three years as a coach, and in the third year she gets to take one home as well and brag with it to her family and friends.

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Wayde van Niekerk on the right track 6.6.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Click here for this week’s Super Rugby teams

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Next: no confidence in tax man
Columns

Next: no confidence in tax man

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

readers' choice

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC
South Africa

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC

Malema: South Africa, we told you so
South Africa

Malema: South Africa, we told you so

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway
South Africa

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.