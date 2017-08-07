WATCH: Streaker tries to be like Usain Bolt!

Justin Gatlin’s somewhat unexpected 100m win and Usain Bolt’s disappointing finished might’ve been one of the biggest talking points of the IAAF World Championships to date.

But for sheer entertainment value, the streaker who ran on the track just before the official race was a clear winner.

The middle-aged man ran 40m in about 14 seconds before he was tackled by a security official.

It certainly set up the 100m battle neatly.

Ironically, the streaker’s painted message of “DRUG FREE” was a portent of things to come: Bolt – who earlier said doping is killing athletics – succumbed to a man banned twice for it…