All too easy for Wayde van Niekerk as Carina Horn shines

It was another session of highs and lows for the SA team, in the morning session on day two of the IAAF World Championships in London.

Here are some of the key moments.

Men’s 400m

No trouble for defending champion Wayde van Niekerk.

He coasted to victory in his first-round heat in 45.27 and progressed to Saturday’s semifinals.

It looked like he could have done that with a newspaper in one hand and a cup of tea in the other.

No such luck for Pieter Conradie, who was eliminated in the heats, but not for a lack of trying.

He ended seventh in his race in 46.62, well off his best form, but he was so exhausted afterwards he could hardly stand.

It seems Saturday was just not his day.

Men’s shot put

Double disappointment for the squad as Orazio Cremona ended 23rd (19.81m) and Jaco Engelbrecht finished 27th (19.59m) in the men’s shot put qualifying round.

They both missed out on places in what is expected to be a hard-fought final.

Women’s 100m

Carina Horn smashed it in her heat, held in wet conditions, taking third place in 11.28.

The national record holder told the media she is pleased with her performance, as she should be.

She’ll be in the semifinals on Saturday night.

