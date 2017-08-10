 
Rugby 10.8.2017 11:50 am

‘Big Vic’ Matfield is the the new Lions assistant coach

Heinz Schenk
Victor Matfield has joined the Lions family. Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images.

The legendary Springboks lock will mentor the forwards as he rekindles his working relationship with new head guru Swys de Bruin.

The Lions have added star power to their coaching setup by unveiling Victor Matfield as their new assistant coach on Thursday.

The legendary Springboks lock will fill the portfolio vacated by Johan Ackermann by taking charge of the forwards.

For many, Matfield’s promotion will feel rather delayed as he’s always been touted as a potentially successful coaching given the intelligence he displayed as a player.

The 40-year-old, who won 127 caps for the national team, had been involved with the Bulls after his “first” retirement in 2012 but was convinced by then Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer to return to the playing field.

Now, he’s ready to usher in a new era for the Lions.

“While we are very proud to be able to promote our junior staff and giving them an opportunity to grow, I welcome another Springbok into the Lions famly,” said Rudolf Straeuli, the Lions chief executive.

Matfield is familiar with new head coach Swys de Bruin, who mentored him at the turn of the century at Griquas.

He’s also really keen to join the union.

“I love the culture of the Lions and felt that I wanted to be a part of it. I became a Springbok under his tutorship,” said Matfield.

 

