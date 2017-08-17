 
Local News 17.8.2017 03:23 pm

Tshwane derby out to dethrone the Soweto derby

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Pitso Mosimane joked in a recent media conference that the Tshwane derby surpasses the Soweto derby because there are more goals scored in the capital city showdown compared to the many draws played by Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The Tshwane derby is indeed slowly becoming a fan favourite, however, the Soweto derby still command a lot of following as seen during the Carling Black Label Cup at the end of July.
The Premier Soccer League and sponsors Absa have come up with a  campaign aimed at bringing more fans to the stadium to watch other derbies like the Tshwane derby.

The campaign is called ‘Woza Nazo’. Through this competition, fans stand a chance of winning a whopping R1 million.

Fans will be chosen randomly at the stadium to kick for the R1 million prize money.

Sundowns have posted the video of the ‘Woza Nazo’ campaign on the official twitter account.

Check out the video:

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Ajax Cape Town 0 0
2 AmaZulu 0 0
3 Baroka FC 0 0
4 Bidvest Wits 0 0
5 Bloemfontein Celtic 0 0
6 Cape Town City 0 0
7 Chippa United 0 0
8 Free State Stars 0 0
9 Golden Arrows 0 0
10 Kaizer Chiefs 0 0
11 Mamelodi Sundowns 0 0
12 Maritzburg United 0 0
13 Orlando Pirates 0 0
14 Platinum Stars 0 0
15 Polokwane City 0 0
16 SuperSport United 0 0
Click to see full log table

