Tshwane derby out to dethrone the Soweto derby

The Tshwane derby is indeed slowly becoming a fan favourite, however, the Soweto derby still command a lot of following as seen during the Carling Black Label Cup at the end of July.

The Premier Soccer League and sponsors Absa have come up with a campaign aimed at bringing more fans to the stadium to watch other derbies like the Tshwane derby.

The campaign is called ‘Woza Nazo’. Through this competition, fans stand a chance of winning a whopping R1 million.

Fans will be chosen randomly at the stadium to kick for the R1 million prize money.

Sundowns have posted the video of the ‘Woza Nazo’ campaign on the official twitter account.

Check out the video:

