Gould relishes playing against ‘big’ teams

SuperSport face crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in a league opener at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Eric Tinkler’s troops are beaming with confidence after landing the knockout blow to Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 last weekend.

In their last game of the previous campaign, United annihilated Orlando Pirates 4-1 to successfully defend the Nedbank Cup title.

“For me this [playing against the big teams] is my most exciting part of football. Look at how we ended off last season and look at how we starting,” the 2016 SuperSport Player of the Season told reporters.

“Everyone’s dream is to play the big teams and we are playing the big teams, we played Chiefs and now Sundowns, we will still play Zesco United (in the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal next month), the list is endless. All these teams are just coming thick and fast and that is how we test the character in team and just give it what we have,” the veteran added.

The ex-Chiefs player continued: “There is a lot at stake and at the same time we need to remember that we are not just playing for ourselves, we are playing for bragging rights for our supporters. We have a handful of supporters in Pretoria and what better way to show them that we appreciate them and love them by giving them our utmost best on the field and give them something to smile about.”

