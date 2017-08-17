Doctor Khumalo set to join Baroka FC

‘16V’, as Khumalo is affectionately known in football circles, is said to have left Amakhosi, the club he has served as a player and coach over the span of his long career.

According to sources within Baroka, Khumalo will be unveiled as the Bakgaga technical director this afternoon.

Khumalo has been working in the Chiefs development structures after he was removed from his post as assistant coach at the end of the 2015/16 season.

He was replaced by John Paintsil on the bench at the beginning of last season.

Paintsil has since parted ways with Chiefs after his name constantly appeared on the newspapers for all the wrong reasons.

The former Ghana defender has since been replaced by Patrick Mabedi.

