 
menu
Local News 17.8.2017 10:33 am

Ajax confirm Celtic’s interest in Coetzee

Phakaaathi Reporter
Rivaldo Coetzee of Ajax Cape Town (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Rivaldo Coetzee of Ajax Cape Town (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Ajax Cape Town technical director Mich d’Avray has confirmed Scottish champions Glasgow Celtic are interested in wantaway defender Rivaldo Coetzee.

This comes after reports from Scotland suggested Celtic manager Brandon Rodgers was keen on adding the Bafana Bafana defender to his squad.

READ: Scottish giants keen on Rivaldo Coetzee

“Yes, we are aware of the interest from Celtic,” d’Avray told IOL.

“The club is still waiting for the official offer. I can also confirm that they did send a scout to watch Rivaldo.

“We don’t intend to stand in his way. If the offer is presented on the table, I have no doubt that the club will listen to it. At the moment, there is no concrete offer that I know of.”

Coetzee, who is said to be training with the Ajax reserve team, is expected to miss Saturday’s clash against Golden Arrows at Cape Town Stadium.

The 20-year-old defender has made it clear he wants out of the club.

READ: Coetzee back at Ajax, for now

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Shabba, Yeye and Gould set for Bafana return – report
Phakaaathi

Shabba, Yeye and Gould set for Bafana return – report

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’
Phakaaathi

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum
Phakaaathi

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum

Mosimane disappointed by Mokwena’s departure
Phakaaathi

Mosimane disappointed by Mokwena’s departure

Chiefs and Pirates will struggle to compete – Booth
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Pirates will struggle to compete – Booth

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.