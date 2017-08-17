Ajax confirm Celtic’s interest in Coetzee

This comes after reports from Scotland suggested Celtic manager Brandon Rodgers was keen on adding the Bafana Bafana defender to his squad.
READ: Scottish giants keen on Rivaldo Coetzee
“Yes, we are aware of the interest from Celtic,” d’Avray told IOL.
“The club is still waiting for the official offer. I can also confirm that they did send a scout to watch Rivaldo.
“We don’t intend to stand in his way. If the offer is presented on the table, I have no doubt that the club will listen to it. At the moment, there is no concrete offer that I know of.”
Coetzee, who is said to be training with the Ajax reserve team, is expected to miss Saturday’s clash against Golden Arrows at Cape Town Stadium.
The 20-year-old defender has made it clear he wants out of the club.
READ: Coetzee back at Ajax, for now
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.
To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.