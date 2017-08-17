Stars coach retracts ‘PSL is overrated’ statement

Asked about this view yesterday as Dikwena unveiled their new signings and plans for the season, Butler sang a different tune.

“First of all let me clarify that I never slammed anything. I will say this once and never again. This league has evolved greatly over the last three years and now teams like Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United are coming through. Eric Tinkler did wonders at Cape Town City … I am here to talk about football and Platinum Stars,” said Butler.

He was given a year’s contract by Dikwena and his mandate is to rebuild the team while ensuring that they finish in the Top 8.

“I am a players’ coach and always have been. I had a good working relationship with players and rebuilt the Botswana team. I have developed a good relationship with players here. They have a great work ethic and they just have to start believing in themselves,” said the 50-year-old mentor.

Dikwena begin their campaign with a home match against a high spirited Maritzburg United at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace.

