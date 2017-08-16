 
menu
Local News 16.8.2017 05:04 pm

Fortune to accompany Senong for Zambia trip 

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Manchester United player Quinton Fortune. (Photo by Shaun Roy / Gallo Images)

Former Manchester United player Quinton Fortune. (Photo by Shaun Roy / Gallo Images)

Former Manchester United star Quinton Fortune will travel with the Bafana Bafana squad to Zambia.

Bafana, who will be led by assistant coach Thabo Senong, will take on Chipolopolo in the second leg of the Chan qualifier in Zambia on Saturday.

The teams drew 2-2 in the first leg in East London last weekend.

Fortune has UEFA coaching badges has previously shown interest in joining the Bafana technical team.

The former Bafana Bafana player will attend the training sessions helped by Senong before the team leaves for Zambia.

“Senong could be assisted by former Bafana Bafana midfielder Quinton Fortune who is in the country to hold talks with the South African Football Association (SAFA) about a possible appointment into Baxter’s technical team,” Bafana coach Stuart Baxter told the Safa website.

“One of the staff that will be travelling to Zambia, albeit in a temporary basis, is Quinton Fortune. He arrived this morning (Wednesday, 16 August), and will follow the training session this afternoon at the FNB Stadium and will basically attend everything that we do in camp. We are still to decide if he will go with Thabo to be a some kind of an assistant or spectator – just to see how we do things,” added Baxter.

“When the squad gets back, there will be a conversation between him and the Association to see if we have found any common ground, and also to check if there is any room for us to bring him on board on a permanent basis. What is happening now is just a matter of the two parties having a look and see of the situation,” concluded the Bafana coach.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Scottish giants keen on Rivaldo Coetzee 14.8.2017
Maponyane found guilty of assaulting wife 14.8.2017
Baxter facing tough times at Bafana 11.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’
Phakaaathi

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum
Phakaaathi

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum

Chiefs set to loan out Khumalo
Phakaaathi

Chiefs set to loan out Khumalo

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune
Phakaaathi

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.