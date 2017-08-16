Fortune to accompany Senong for Zambia trip 

Bafana, who will be led by assistant coach Thabo Senong, will take on Chipolopolo in the second leg of the Chan qualifier in Zambia on Saturday.

The teams drew 2-2 in the first leg in East London last weekend.

Fortune has UEFA coaching badges has previously shown interest in joining the Bafana technical team.

The former Bafana Bafana player will attend the training sessions helped by Senong before the team leaves for Zambia.

“Senong could be assisted by former Bafana Bafana midfielder Quinton Fortune who is in the country to hold talks with the South African Football Association (SAFA) about a possible appointment into Baxter’s technical team,” Bafana coach Stuart Baxter told the Safa website.

“One of the staff that will be travelling to Zambia, albeit in a temporary basis, is Quinton Fortune. He arrived this morning (Wednesday, 16 August), and will follow the training session this afternoon at the FNB Stadium and will basically attend everything that we do in camp. We are still to decide if he will go with Thabo to be a some kind of an assistant or spectator – just to see how we do things,” added Baxter.

“When the squad gets back, there will be a conversation between him and the Association to see if we have found any common ground, and also to check if there is any room for us to bring him on board on a permanent basis. What is happening now is just a matter of the two parties having a look and see of the situation,” concluded the Bafana coach.

