 
menu
Local News 16.8.2017 01:02 pm

Chiefs youngsters excited by promotion

Phakaaathi Reporter
Wiseman Meyiwa (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Wiseman Meyiwa (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Wiseman Meyiwa and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo are excited by being promoted to the Kaizer Chiefs midfield of first team.

The midfield duo, who played for the Chiefs’ MultiChoice Diski Challenge squad last season, were promoted to the first team after doing well in South Africa’s junior national teams.

“I’m very happy because it is something I have always wanted [to be promoted to the senior team]. It is not just anybody who gets the chance to play for Kaizer Chiefs,” Meyiwa told KC TV.

“That itself motivates me and makes me happy. The value I am going to add is my experience in two World Cups.”

Ngcobo captained the MultiChoice Diski squad last season and has been at Amakhosi since he was 13.

“I am very happy because it [being promoted] is something I have always dreamed of,” Ngcobo said. “Now that I have achieved it I am delighted and I’m going to work hard.

“In my family there are a lot of people who played soccer like my older brothers and other people from my dad’s side but they didn’t get the opportunity to play at the highest level. That’s what motivates me and I also want to lift my family name.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Komphela to unleash Chiefs youngster 26.7.2017
Italy coach heaps praise on Chiefs player 7.6.2017
Motaung: Meyiwa was promoted before the start of the season 16.3.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’
Phakaaathi

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’

Chiefs set to loan out Khumalo
Phakaaathi

Chiefs set to loan out Khumalo

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum
Phakaaathi

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune
Phakaaathi

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.