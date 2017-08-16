Chiefs youngsters excited by promotion

The midfield duo, who played for the Chiefs’ MultiChoice Diski Challenge squad last season, were promoted to the first team after doing well in South Africa’s junior national teams.

“I’m very happy because it is something I have always wanted [to be promoted to the senior team]. It is not just anybody who gets the chance to play for Kaizer Chiefs,” Meyiwa told KC TV.

“That itself motivates me and makes me happy. The value I am going to add is my experience in two World Cups.”

Ngcobo captained the MultiChoice Diski squad last season and has been at Amakhosi since he was 13.

“I am very happy because it [being promoted] is something I have always dreamed of,” Ngcobo said. “Now that I have achieved it I am delighted and I’m going to work hard.

“In my family there are a lot of people who played soccer like my older brothers and other people from my dad’s side but they didn’t get the opportunity to play at the highest level. That’s what motivates me and I also want to lift my family name.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.