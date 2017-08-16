 
menu
Local News 16.8.2017 12:57 pm

We will only sell to a local buyer – Stars chairman

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Platinum Stars chairman Cliff Ramoroa addresses the media.

Platinum Stars chairman Cliff Ramoroa addresses the media.

Platinum Stars chairman Cliff Ramoroa has confirmed that the Bafokeng are considering selling the team but only if a good local buyer made an offer.

“I just want to address the issue of the team being up for sale. Yes we are considering disposing off the team but we are lookibg for a local buyer,” said Ramoroa on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dikwena announce 10 new players on Wednesday, including Under-20 player Sbongakonke Ndlovu who joins from Bidvest Wits.

READ: Dikwena unveil 10 new players

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’
Phakaaathi

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’

Chiefs set to loan out Khumalo
Phakaaathi

Chiefs set to loan out Khumalo

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum
Phakaaathi

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune
Phakaaathi

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.