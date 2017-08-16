We will only sell to a local buyer – Stars chairman

“I just want to address the issue of the team being up for sale. Yes we are considering disposing off the team but we are lookibg for a local buyer,” said Ramoroa on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Dikwena announce 10 new players on Wednesday, including Under-20 player Sbongakonke Ndlovu who joins from Bidvest Wits.
READ: Dikwena unveil 10 new players
