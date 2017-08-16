Damjanovic will come right – Wits skipper

Hlatshwayo, however, believes that Damjanovic he will adapt to the Absa Premiership following a scrappy start which saw him get a red on his debut for the Johannesburg based outfit.

The Montenegrin defender was sent off as early the 20th minute during the team’s MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Golden Arrows which they won 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw at the Bidvest Stadium last Friday.

“We just have to give him about four to five games. The only thing he is struggling with at the moment is communication because whenever you give him instructions he will say he knows. But he became honest with it and he is willing to learn,” said the skipper.

“I felt bad for him to get a red card on his debut because the fans will think otherwise of him. He is a strong guy and he brings a balance to the team as a natural left foot centre back. I hope he will use the two-game suspension to see the kind of level the PSL is in.”

Hlatswayo added that Damjanovic complained that the pace of the PSL is high in the first 10 minutes of the Arrows game, but he is adamant that he will get used it.

