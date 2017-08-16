 
Local News 16.8.2017 11:44 am

Mosimane disappointed by Mokwena’s departure

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on April 08, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on April 08, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Pitso Mosimane is disappointed that Rulani Mokwena left Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mokwena left the African Champions for Orlando Pirates last week having enjoyed a fruitful stay at Sundowns.

Mosimane says Mokwena could have informed him of his intentions to leave earlier.

“I think he should have warned me, because he knew probably at the end of the season that he was leaving,” Mosimane told The Sowetan.

“I don’t have ball-boys as assistant coaches. He had a specific role. Now it’s like he’s dropping me … that’s what disappointed me, and I told him face to face. He left suddenly when he could have told me earlier.”

‘Jingles’ admits it would be difficult finding Mokwena’s replacement.

“I have run my race and it’s time he runs his race. He wanted to go there [to Pirates] because of family reasons and I respect that. I can’t hold on to him merely because I promoted him [from youth to first team].”

“You don’t replace such exceptional talent. But Sundowns won leagues before I came here, they will win cups when I’m no longer there.

“It’s the same with Rulani. I’m happy to have contributed to his success. He leaves with a [Caf] Champions League medal. He can go use that experience elsewhere. He’s a very good coach.”

