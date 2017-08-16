 
Local News 16.8.2017 11:43 am

Ex-Chiefs striker continues search for club

Phakaaathi Reporter
Camaldine Abraw (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

As reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Bidvest Wits have decided against signing former Kaizer Chiefs striker Camaldine Abraw.

The Togolese striker has now stopped training with Wits, and is on the lookout for a club.

READ: Wits decide against signing former Chiefs striker

“Abraw loves South Africa, and he wants to continue playing in the PSL. At the moment, there are no offers on the table, but I’m sure he’ll sign for a team soon,” a source close to Abraw told Phakaaathi.

Abraw was one of the seven players who were deemed surplus to requirements at Chiefs at the end of the season.

The other players are: Siyanda Xulu, Lewis Macha, Lucky Baloyi, Siphelele Mthembu, Enocent Mkhabela and Michelle Katsvairo.

Xulu (Maritzburg United), Macha (Baroka FC), Baloyi (Bloemfontein Celtic), Mkhabela (Platinum Stars) and Katsvairo (Singida United, on loan) have already signed for other clubs.

Mthembu is on the verge of completing a move to Free State Stars.

