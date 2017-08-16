 
Local News 16.8.2017 10:34 am

Al Ahly striker on his way to Wits

Phakaaathi Reporter
during the Nedbank Cup last 16 match between Jomo Cosmos and Bidvest Wits at Tsakane Stadium on April 04, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Egyptian international Amr Gamal is expected to train with Bidvest Wits this week.

Al Ahly told media agencies in Cairo that they have loaned the striker to Wits, with the Red Devils set to cash in $200,000 (about R2.6 million).

Wits on the other hand insist that the deal has not been concluded yet. The Clever Boys, however, hope to have the player on loan for a year before the transfer window closes.

The Red Devils of Cairo have a buy-out clause that is worth $3,000,000 (about R39 million) on the player should Gavin Hunt’s side chose to make Gamal’s stay permanent.

Gamal was promoted from Al Ahly youth team in 2013, making a name for himself in the local league before earning a place in the current national team squad.

