Al Ahly striker on his way to Wits

Al Ahly told media agencies in Cairo that they have loaned the striker to Wits, with the Red Devils set to cash in $200,000 (about R2.6 million).

Wits on the other hand insist that the deal has not been concluded yet. The Clever Boys, however, hope to have the player on loan for a year before the transfer window closes.

The Red Devils of Cairo have a buy-out clause that is worth $3,000,000 (about R39 million) on the player should Gavin Hunt’s side chose to make Gamal’s stay permanent.

Gamal was promoted from Al Ahly youth team in 2013, making a name for himself in the local league before earning a place in the current national team squad.

