 
menu
Local News 15.8.2017 04:45 pm

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’

Michaelson Gumede
Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns and Lebogang Manyama of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership POM and COM awards at PSL Offices. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns and Lebogang Manyama of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership POM and COM awards at PSL Offices. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has spoken out about a letter he apparently received from Cape Town City.

The incident traces back to March when Mosimane admitted that he would like to have City captain Lebogang Manyama in his team.

“The last time I spoke about Manyama, I received a letter,” Mosimane told reporters.

“The media asked me if I would like to have this player (Manyama) and I said who wouldn’t want to have this player. And then I received a long letter … I have never seen a love letter like that. It was a long letter written to me to say I am poaching [players].

“So I don’t want to talk about players from other teams. In South Africa you can’t speak. Barcelona can speak about Phillippe Coutinho who is contracted to Liverpool and there are no issues. But here at home people write letters. They wrote a letter and I kept quiet,” said the African Coach-of-the-Year.

Eric Tinkler once said that Mosimane talks too much and ‘Jingles’ says he will “bark” back in due time.

“Even Tinkler said a few things…that I talk too much, and I kept quiet and I didn’t answer. You know I will [answer] in time, I’m waiting.

“The chairman of Maritzburg United (Farook Kadodia) said we are telling the players to go AWOL. So I don’t want to talk about players who are in other teams, I will be in trouble because the letter was supposed to go to Fifa … I still want to coach,” said Mosimane.

The ex-Bafana Bafana coach insisted that it is normal for a club to approach a player in the backdoors before making a formal bid to purchase him.

“It is the game of football. Do you think Barcelona can sign Coutinho without talking to him [first]? Let’s be honest. What if Coutinho says ‘I don’t want to play for you (Barcelona) I am happy at Liverpool, I am happy here, I won’t desert my family’? So you have got to talk to the player before you pay for him.

“You want to tell me that all the players that have moved from one team to another have never had negotiations before? Let’s live in the real world. We can say so and so is poaching, but Rhulani Mokwena spoke to Orlando Pirates before he left.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum
Phakaaathi

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Orlando Pirates release six players
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates release six players

Pirates hit back at ‘failed’ Kjell Jonevret’s complaints
Phakaaathi

Pirates hit back at ‘failed’ Kjell Jonevret’s complaints

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.