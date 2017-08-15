 
Local News 15.8.2017 04:39 pm

Tinkler tells Brockie to stay

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jeremy Brockie of SuperSport United during the MTN 8 Quarter Final between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Jeremy Brockie of SuperSport United during the MTN 8 Quarter Final between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler has told striker Jeremy Brockie not to leave the club.

Tinkler believes it would be wise for the striker to aim for a move overseas rather than switching to another PSL side.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has expressed interest in Brockie amid speculation that Khama Billiat is leaving the African champions.

“I have informed him that he is going nowhere and he will stay where he is and come to the end of the season, if he scores 20 or 25 goals, we are not going to stop him,” Tinkler told Kickoff.

“But he won’t be going anywhere in South Africa, he will be going into Europe. That should be his aim and target, and he is happy to do that.

“He is our player and we are not looking to sell him. He is happy to stay with us and in fact wants to renew his contract.”

