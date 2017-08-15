 
Local News 15.8.2017 04:24 pm

Chiefs promote four youngsters to senior team

Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the promotion of four players from the development ranks to the first team.

Bruce Bvuma, 22, Khotso Malope, 23, Wiseman Meyiwa, 17, and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, 17, have officially been promoted to the Amakhosi senior team.

Bvuma, Ngcobo and Meyiwa played for Chiefs in the MDC league last season, while Malope was on loan to Thanda Royal Zulu.

Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has welcomed the younsters to his senior team.

“We are excited to welcome all the youngsters to the senior team. They possess the qualities that we require at the top level for Kaizer Chiefs. Their experience at junior international level will be of great benefit to us,” Komphela told the club’s website.

“We’ve looked carefully at all four players, and we are satisfied with the quality they will add to the team this coming season.”

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has congratulated the quartet.

“We have been assessing the players, and they have been training with the senior team for a while because we wanted to test their mettle and see if they were ready for the big time.

“The young men will add youthful vitality and inject new energy and quality to the wealth of talent already in the squad, because we need ensure that the team is strong enough to challenge for the league title as well as the three trophies on offer in the domestic league,” he added.

