Mthatha Bucks sign two Chiefs academy players

It is not clear at the moment whether Ian Palmer’s side bought the two youngsters – Thabang Kgathlanye and Mpho Khumalo – straight out or they are on loan at Amathol’mnyama.

There are also players from Absa Premiership teams like Orlando Pirates, Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic among the new Bucks signings.

“It’s been a busy off-season for the team as we have been working tirelessly to compile a competitive squad for the upcoming season,” said the team on their website on Tuesday.

New players: Andile Mbanjwa (Bidboys); Richard Mkhize (Orlando Pirates); Athini Bisha ( Eastern Cape Bees); Steve Anoma (AS Tanda, Ivory Coast); Shane Thompson (Jomo Cosmos); Pentjie Zulu (Chippa United); Mpho Khumalo (Kaizer Chiefs); Shane April (Bloemfontein Celtic); Bongani Kama (Chippa United); Loyiso Simandla (Baroka FC); Ntandokayise Ngubane (Royal Eagles); Linda Bhengu (Cape Town All Stars); Menzi Chili (Milford FC); Sifiso Ntjolo (Zizwe United); Sakhele Nhlabathi (Magesi FC); Thabang Kgathlanye (Kaizer Chiefs) and Mpho Erasmus (Zizwe United).

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.