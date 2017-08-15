 
menu
Local News 15.8.2017 03:01 pm

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune

Phakaaathi Reporter
Hendrick Ekstein and Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs in Naturena (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Hendrick Ekstein and Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs in Naturena (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Hendrick Ekstein is fast becoming a crowd favourite again at Kaizer Chiefs as he has raised his game and becoming a crucial part of Steve Komphela’s team.

The 26-year-old showed a lot of potential when he initially joined Amakhosi from an amateur team who played a friendly against Amakhosi but he seemed to fizzling out as he made tabloid headlines over his alleged off-the-field misdemeanours.

Club captain Itumeleng Khune has however revealed how the intervention of senior players has made ‘Pule’ a better player.

“Ekstein has raised his hand. He wants to play week in and week out. We told him that he’s got a lot of potential but he hasn’t shown it and he is starting to step up to the plate now,” said Khune.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum
Phakaaathi

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Orlando Pirates release six players
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates release six players

Pirates hit back at ‘failed’ Kjell Jonevret’s complaints
Phakaaathi

Pirates hit back at ‘failed’ Kjell Jonevret’s complaints

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.