Japhta returns to Stars after Bucs exit

Having made his move to the Buccaneers together with Justice Chabalala from Ea Lla Koto last year in July, Japhta failed to get game time at Bucs and has since gone back to his home team.

The midfielder is among seven players signed by Stars ahead of the new season which includes Badri Al Sangare, Bathusi Aubaas, Sibusiso Hlubi, Mummuni Abubakar, Mpho Mathekgane, Kwizer Oliviera.

Last year in January, a source at the Free State outfit revealed to Phakaaathi that the club were keen on bringing back the player to the team ahead of the second round of the 2016/2017 season, but negotiations fell through during the PSL break.

Japhta is among the six players that were confirmed to have parted ways with Pirates on Tuesday.

