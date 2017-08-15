Orlando Pirates release six players

The affected players are Maselealo Seanego, Sello Jaftha, Roger Majafa, Lindokuhle Mtshali, Donald Makondolela and Siyanda Ngubo.

“With the transfer window in full force, naturally so will be the speculations around player movements from club to club.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has met with the following players and their respective representatives, and both parties have agreed to mutually terminate agreement,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“Meanwhile, the contract of Siyanda Ngubo has come to an end, and the club has decided to not renew. The club would like to wish the players well in their future endeavours,” the statement continued.

The release of these players has not come as a surprise, as they hardly played for the Buccaneers last season.

