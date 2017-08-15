 
menu
Local News 15.8.2017 10:24 am

Zuma wants Mahlambi to play in Europe

Phakaaathi Reporter
Phakamani Mahlambi of Bidvest Wits. (Photo by Johan Rynners/Gallo Images)

Phakamani Mahlambi of Bidvest Wits. (Photo by Johan Rynners/Gallo Images)

Former Orlando Pirates striker Sibusiso Zuma has endorsed Phakamani Mahlambi’s expected move to Europe.

Mahlambi is attending a trial in Portugal with Vitoria Guimaraes and the club is believed to have shown an interest in having the player on loan for one season.

Zuma hopes Mahlambi moves to Eurorpe sooner than later.

“There’s one player I love here in South Africa – Phakamani Mahlambi. I think that boy is out of this world. He is a good player. He has been struggling with injuries, but once that boy gets a stepping stone in Europe – a season or two – he can go on to play in Spain or England easily,” Zuma tells KickOff.com.

“He is a fast player, but he just needs to work on his finishing just so that he gets more goals in a season. If he can get eight or nine goals a season, then that will be good. Sometimes players wait too long to go to Europe. I thought Billiat would be gone by now, but he is still here in South Africa and that amazes me. If we can take Mahlambi there now, then that will be good.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs 14.8.2017
Twitter reacts to Chiefs loss 14.8.2017
Mosimane identifies Billiat’s replacement 14.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs

Kekana reveals what he told Manyisa
Phakaaathi

Kekana reveals what he told Manyisa

Twitter reacts to Chiefs loss
Phakaaathi

Twitter reacts to Chiefs loss

Komphela could face serious questions
Phakaaathi

Komphela could face serious questions

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.