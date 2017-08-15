Zuma wants Mahlambi to play in Europe

Mahlambi is attending a trial in Portugal with Vitoria Guimaraes and the club is believed to have shown an interest in having the player on loan for one season.

Zuma hopes Mahlambi moves to Eurorpe sooner than later.

“There’s one player I love here in South Africa – Phakamani Mahlambi. I think that boy is out of this world. He is a good player. He has been struggling with injuries, but once that boy gets a stepping stone in Europe – a season or two – he can go on to play in Spain or England easily,” Zuma tells KickOff.com.

“He is a fast player, but he just needs to work on his finishing just so that he gets more goals in a season. If he can get eight or nine goals a season, then that will be good. Sometimes players wait too long to go to Europe. I thought Billiat would be gone by now, but he is still here in South Africa and that amazes me. If we can take Mahlambi there now, then that will be good.”

