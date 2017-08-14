Twitter reacts to Chiefs loss

Chiefs lost 1-0 to SuperSport United in the quarterfinals of the competition at Moses Mabhida Stadium last Saturday.
Following this defeat supporters made fun of Chiefs’ sorrow.
Chiefs Fans when they see supersport United 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A9PDjYEHQA
— I got the ball™ (@LindaniMadonda) August 14, 2017
Supersport United when they have a match with Orlando Pirates pic.twitter.com/ruF8mwqGk1
— Boitumelo Springbok (@SpringB_Jay) August 3, 2017
