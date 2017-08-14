 
Local News 14.8.2017

Twitter reacts to Chiefs loss

Phakaathi Reporter
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 12: Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs looks to get past Morgan Gould of SuperSport United during the MTN 8 Quarter Final between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Following Kaizer Chiefs’ exit from the MTN8 fans have taken jabs at Soweto giants.

Chiefs lost 1-0 to SuperSport United in the quarterfinals of the competition at Moses Mabhida Stadium last Saturday.
Following this defeat supporters made fun of Chiefs’ sorrow.

 

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

