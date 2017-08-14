 
Local News 14.8.2017 03:52 pm

Kekana reveals what he told Manyisa

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Oupa Manyisa of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Oupa Manyisa of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns captain has revealed that he had a one-on-one sit down with Oupa Manyisa when he joined the Tshwane giants earlier this month.

Kekana said he told Manyisa not to worry about proving himself but must concentrate on helping the team win games.

READ: Manyisa settling well at Downs – Kekana

“The first day Oupa arrived we were in camp at Marang (North West). We spoke about a lot of things including life in general but football was the main topic,” said Kekana.

“I remember telling him not to worry about himself and that he must give himself to the team because here at Sundowns we don’t really depend on individuals. We must make sure that we support him like we support everyone.

“I think I made his job easy because he understands that he doesn’t have to prove himself to anybody but he has to do his job,” he said.

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

