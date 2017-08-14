Scottish giants keen on Rivaldo Coetzee

According to the Daily Record in Scotland, Scottish giants Celtic are looking at reinforcing their squad in the current transfer window by bringing two players into the team. One of the players they are eyeing is said to be Bafana Bafana’s Coetzee.

Celtic are missing some of their key players in defence due to injuries and are looking to sign a cover defender that has international experience.

“It’s really about the availability of a player,” Celtic coach Brendan Rodgers told reporter when asked directly about Coetzee.

“We’ll look to bring in quality if it becomes available. It’s something we have been working towards over the course of the last few weeks.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.