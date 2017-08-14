 
menu
Local News 14.8.2017 02:08 pm

Scottish giants keen on Rivaldo Coetzee

Phakaaathi Reporter
Rivaldo Coetzee (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Rivaldo Coetzee (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Want-away Ajax Cape Town defedner Rivaldo Coetzee could realise his dream of playing in Europe.

According to the Daily Record in Scotland, Scottish giants Celtic are looking at reinforcing their squad in the current transfer window by bringing two players into the team. One of the players they are eyeing is said to be Bafana Bafana’s Coetzee.

Celtic are missing some of their key players in defence due to injuries and are looking to sign a cover defender that has international experience.

“It’s really about the availability of a player,” Celtic coach Brendan Rodgers told reporter when asked directly about Coetzee.

“We’ll look to bring in quality if it becomes available. It’s something we have been working towards over the course of the last few weeks.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Maponyane found guilty of assaulting wife 14.8.2017
Baxter facing tough times at Bafana 11.8.2017
Furman banks on Tinkler magic   11.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

We can do without Billiat – Pitso
Phakaaathi

We can do without Billiat – Pitso

It was not easy letting Lebese go – Komphela
Phakaaathi

It was not easy letting Lebese go – Komphela

Ronaldo sent off, but Real Madrid roll over Barcelona
Phakaaathi

Ronaldo sent off, but Real Madrid roll over Barcelona

Maponyane found guilty of assaulting wife
Phakaaathi

Maponyane found guilty of assaulting wife

Juuko set to join Pirates in January
Phakaaathi

Juuko set to join Pirates in January

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.